Supercar seized by police at Southport car meet

image captionPolice seized the supercar during a car meet with hundreds of people on the sea front

Police have seized a supercar after hundreds of vehicles descended on a car meet in Southport.

Merseyside Police took the black McLaren off its 30-year-old driver as he had been given a previous warning about his driving.

It was loaded onto a truck and then taken away after police were called to the car meet on Marine Drive on Sunday.

Police said the owner, from Liverpool, had been driving in "an anti-social manner" which was a "repeat offence".

image captionPolice seized the black McLaren supercar and loaded it onto a truck

It was seized under Section 59 of the Police and Reform Act 2002. Police issued eight warnings after many of the cars were "being driven in an anti-social manner".

Roadside breath tests and drugs wipes were also carried out.

Insp Carl McNulty of Merseyside Police said: "Rest assured that this manner of driving will not be tolerated on the roads of Merseyside, and we will continue to respond to concerns raised by the public."

