Supercar seized by police at Southport car meet
Police have seized a supercar after hundreds of vehicles descended on a car meet in Southport.
Merseyside Police took the black McLaren off its 30-year-old driver as he had been given a previous warning about his driving.
It was loaded onto a truck and then taken away after police were called to the car meet on Marine Drive on Sunday.
Police said the owner, from Liverpool, had been driving in "an anti-social manner" which was a "repeat offence".
It was seized under Section 59 of the Police and Reform Act 2002. Police issued eight warnings after many of the cars were "being driven in an anti-social manner".
Roadside breath tests and drugs wipes were also carried out.
Insp Carl McNulty of Merseyside Police said: "Rest assured that this manner of driving will not be tolerated on the roads of Merseyside, and we will continue to respond to concerns raised by the public."