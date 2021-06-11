Pro-Palestinian activists arrested over Runcorn factory protest
- Published
Three people have been arrested after protesters scaled the roof of an aerospace factory and daubed the building in red paint.
The Palestine Action protesters have occupied the premises of APPH in Runcorn, Cheshire since Thursday.
They claim the factory produces landing gear for Elbit drones which have been used in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Héroux-Devtek, the company which runs the facility, has disputed the claims.
A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: "The incident at an industrial premises in the Manor Park area of Runcorn has now concluded.
"Two men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. One was arrested for failing to appear at court."
Ch Insp Leeroy Moss thanked "the local community for their patience and understanding" during the protest.