Liverpool: Erratic e-scooter riders banned from driving
- Published
Two men have been banned from driving after riding erratically on e-scooters while also over the alcohol limit.
They were seen zigzagging across Smithdown Road, Liverpool after riding on the wrong side, police said.
Both men gave positive breath alcohol samples when they were stopped on 19 April.
A 21 year-old man from Roby, Knowsley and a man, 22, from Liverpool were given 16-month driving bans and ordered to pay £120 costs.
Sgt Tim Pottle said the Voi electric scooters being trialled in the city were "still subject to the laws regarding motor vehicles and require a driving licence".
"Where officers believe an offence has been committed or the standard of driving or riding is of danger to road users then action will be taken," he said.
Users need a provisional licence to ride on the scooters which they hire by unlocking with an app on their mobile phone.
The company providing the scooters in Liverpool offers an online course in how to use them with £5 worth of free rides if the course is completed.
