Royal Liverpool Hospital: Opening set for summer 2022
Major structural repairs to the Royal Liverpool Hospital have been completed, paving the way for it to open next year.
The £335m project has faced lengthy delays to its original 2017 completion date and may eventually cost more than £1bn.
The 646-bed facility was already behind schedule when Carillion, the company building it, collapsed in 2018.
Trust bosses said the hospital is now on course to open in summer 2022.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that Royal Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Steve Warburton said the project was now moving into its "completion phase", with the work to repair the main defects finished.
While not yet fully open, part of the new hospital did house a special unit dedicated to helping Liverpool deal with the coronavirus pandemic where three wards formed a state-of-the-art "step-down" unit to help patients recover from Covid-19 and other conditions.
