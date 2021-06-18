Liverpool e-scooters: New measures to tackle safety fears
New safety measures for e-scooter users are being introduced amid increasing concerns about their dangers.
Stricter bans, weekend time limits and dedicated parking areas will be among the changes for riders in Liverpool.
Two men were banned from driving earlier this week after they were caught riding erratically on the devices in the city.
As well as riding dangerously, concerns have been raised about illegal parking, Liverpool City Council said.
More than 30 areas including Salford in Greater Manchester are operating e-scooter rental trials, in which users need to produce at least a provisional licence.
But a raft of issues have been raised in a report shown to city region mayor Steve Rotheram, the council and operator Voi.
The council has now implemented the following changes:
- Painted parking bays added across Liverpool
- No riding zones in places, and a curb on the service after 21:00 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Permanent and temporary bans issued to users breaking the rules of the road
- Users required to park in specific areas
Mr Rotheram said the new measures would "try to address some of the worries".
According to Voi data, e-scooter use has replaced more than 275,000 private car journeys in the city.
Mr Rotheram agreed the scooters were a "cheap, quick and green" travel option.
A spokesman for Voi said it was their "number one priority" to keep riders and the wider community safe.