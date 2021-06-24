Liverpool crash: Drug-driver who killed two cyclists jailed
- Published
A drug-driver who killed two cyclists after speeding in a stolen car has been jailed for 11 years.
Liverpool Crown Court heard Colin Smith, 23, of Halewood, Merseyside, was driving at about 70mph on a 40mph road.
Clare Killey, 45, and Tony Cope, 39, were cycling in Speke, Liverpool, in February 2019 when they were hit by Smith, who also crashed into two other cars.
He had denied causing their deaths by dangerous driving.
Smith also pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving but he was found guilty following a trial.
The court heard Smith was more than twice the legal limit of cannabis and was driving a stolen Ford Fiesta with false number plates.
He had also fraudulently acquired insurance.
Smith crashed into another Ford Fiesta as he sped round a blind bend on Dunlop Road before hitting Ms Killey and Mr Cope and another car, the court heard.
Ms Killey, a mother-of-two, from Childwall, who was a health visitor, died at the scene.
Mr Cope, who also had two children, from Halewood, died 18 days later in hospital.
Katy Nicholson, a passenger in one of the cars, broke her collarbone and has limited mobility following the crash.
Police said Smith initially left the scene in Hale Drive but when he later returned and told them he was the driver he tested positive for cannabis.
Mr Cope's partner Yvonne Smith said she was "existing, not living, in a kind of limbo" since her "loving, caring" partner's death.
"Losing Tony has left a massive hole in our lives," she said, adding: "He was everything to us."
Ms Killey's husband said his family was "damaged beyond full repair forever".
Peter Killey said he refused to feel hatred towards [Smith] because it would "only grow down towards my kids and I'm not having that".
He said his "amazing" wife "was all about helping people and improving the lives of other families".
"I just hope he feels it in every decision he makes and lives his life in accordance with those feelings in Clare's name," he said.
Sentencing Smith, Judge David Potter said they "were both killed in the prime of their lives".
He added: "You must live with the fact that your actions caused these two deaths."
Smith, who had admitted four counts of fraud, receiving stolen goods and drug-driving, also received a driving ban of ten years and four months.