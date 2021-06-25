Southport murder investigation: Married couple shot dead in house
A married couple in their 70s have died after being shot.
Merseyside Police said the bodies of a man and woman were found in a property on Dinorwic Road, Southport at 9:40 BST on Wednesday.
A Home Office post-mortem examination found the woman died from a shotgun wound to the chest while the man died from a shotgun wound to the head.
A murder investigation has been launched but detectives say they are not looking for anyone else.
The couple have not yet been formally identified but their next of kin have been notified, police said.
Det Supt Dave McCaughrean said: "We have spoken to neighbours and carried out a number of enquiries and are satisfied we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."
