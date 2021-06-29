Warrington police officers' quick-thinking 'saved man's life'
Two police community support officers and a PC whose quick thinking saved a man's life should be "extremely proud of what they did", a force has said.
PCSOs Jack Wilkinson and Callum Moore happened across the 81-year-old being given first aid at Padgate Tennis and Bowling Club in Warrington on Sunday.
They realised he was in cardiac arrest and gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
PC Jack Brennan, who drove under blue lights to fetch a defibrillator, also helped until paramedics arrived.
Cheshire Police said the man was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.
A force spokesman said the man had been "turning blue" when the PCSOs arrived, but they kept their heads, took it in turns to deliver life-saving first aid and gave "clear and concise updates" and an exact location to the control room "which allowed other officers to assist them".
He said PC Brennan had driven on blue lights from the centre of Warrington to the nearest defibrillator point at the University of Chester's campus, about a mile from the bowling club, on his own initiative and "grabbed the machine and raced back to the scene".
Ch Insp Neil Drum said the three officers were "incredibly quick [and] they immediately sprang into action to save this man's life".
"As police officers, every day is unpredictable and you never know what you might be called to or come across while on duty," he said.
He said the trio "trusted their instincts" and used local knowledge to identify where the defibrillator machine was, which "certainly helped" to give the man "the chance of life that he now has".
"Their actions are highly commendable," he added.
"They should be extremely proud of what they did."