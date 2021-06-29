St Helens LGBTQ mural defaced with homophobic slur
Police are treating the painting of a homophobic slur on an LGBTQ Pride mural as a hate crime.
The wall in St Helens, Merseyside, which was painted by volunteers and artists to celebrate Pride month, was sprayed with black paint on Monday night, the council said.
It follows several attacks on LGBTQ people in Liverpool in June.
Merseyside Police described the incident as "appalling", while the council said it was "distressing".
A 10-year-old child had painted most of the rainbow motif in Sherdley Park before it was "senselessly defaced", St Helens Council said.
"To say we were shocked and disgusted by this would be understating our emotions," councillor Jeanie Bell said.
"We must still battle with a minority who will not let others live as they want to out of hatred and ignorance.
"This is more than just petty vandalism, this is a hate crime."
Merseyside Police has appealed for anyone with information to get in contact.
Ch Insp Paul Holden said: "For any person or location to be damaged in such a way is completely unacceptable, and creates fear and distress for those targeted."
Council officers have since removed the slur and the artist has repaired the mural.