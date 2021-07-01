Huyton shooting: Man shot by gunman in ride-by attack
- Published
A man shot twice in the chest by a gunman riding a bike has died.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was alone when he was fatally injured by the other man in Newway, Huyton, at about 17:55 BST.
Work is ongoing to formally identify the deceased and inform his next of kin, Merseyside Police said.
House-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out in the area to establish the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Det Ch Insp Matt Caton said: "The investigation is in its very early stages.
"What we believe at this stage is that the man was alone in Newway when he was shot twice in the chest by another male.
"We believe the gunman was riding a bike and may have made off in the direction of Liverpool Road."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.