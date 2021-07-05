BBC News

Huyton shooting: Dashcam appeal over ride-by shooting

image copyrightMerseyside Police
image captionPatrick Boyle is believed to have been alone when he was shot twice in the chest

Police have appealed for dashcam footage in their search for a gunman on a bike who shot dead a father in Merseyside.

Patrick Boyle, 26, of Liverpool, was shot twice in the chest in Newway, Huyton, at 17:55 BST on 1 July.

He was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

House-to-house inquiries and CCTV analysis have been carried as officers work to establish the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Det Ch Insp Simon Hurst said Merseyside Police was supporting Mr Boyle's family.

image copyrightMerseyside Police
image captionThe gunman rode his bike in the direction of Liverpool Road after shooting Mr Boyle

He added: "They have lost a son, father, brother and partner at a very young age, and we are doing everything in our power to make sure all of those responsible for taking Mr Boyle from them are brought to justice.

"We believe drivers in the vicinity could hold vital clues about what happened."

