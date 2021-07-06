BBC News

Storm Christoph flooding cost Northwich £487k

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionResidents and staff from Weaver Court in Northwich, Cheshire, were rescued by firefighters

Damage caused by widespread flooding across a Cheshire town cost £487,000 and affected more than 200 homes, a report has revealed.

Storm Christoph caused chaos across the county in January.

Northwich was badly hit, with large parts of the town centre flooded and care home staff and residents at one stage having to be evacuated.

A council report said reducing the risk of future flooding was "critical" to the development of the town.

Northwich and surrounding areas had previously been flooded in 2019, with businesses and homes around the town centre, Sandy Lane, Weaverham and Lakeside Caravan Park in Winsford all affected.

The council set up a flood risk action group and a report on the 2019 floods was delivered to the cabinet in March.

However, there is uncertainty about who owns drainage and issues around land ownership causing complications, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The report, due to go before Cheshire West and Chester's cabinet on Wednesday, said the impact of Christoph was to a wider area than the flooding in 2019.

"Further investigatory work, in particular camera surveys, are required over this much wider area to assist with the investigation," it said.

Storm Christoph in Cheshire

image copyrightPA Media
image captionHomes and businesses were affected by the flooding in January
  • 244 homes affected
  • 92 commercial properties hit, including 60 in Northwich
  • 152 properties flooded
  • 128 people evacuated
  • The council's contact centre handled more than 1,300 calls about flooding

