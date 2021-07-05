Owner 'devastated' by therapy pony theft in Winsford
- Published
The owners of a therapy pony have been left devastated by its theft from their farm.
Miniature Shetland pony Isla was stolen from Darnhall School Lane in Winsford, Cheshire, between Friday night and Saturday morning.
"Isla is used as a therapy pony and regularly goes out on walks... meaning she is well known by the local community," Insp Jason Murray of Cheshire Police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
Isla worked as a therapy animal, which are used to help reduce stress and anxiety in humans.
Insp Murray said: "Isla's owners have been left absolutely devastated by this incident and we are keen to do all we can to trace the people responsible and reunite her with their rightful owners."
The pony is described as a chestnut coloured, 32-inch tall (80cm) miniature Shetland mare.
"The stables where Isla was taken from are in a semi-rural area, and in order to have accessed the farm it is likely that the offenders will have travelled along Darnhall School Lane or Moores Lane," said Insp Murray.
"Therefore, we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area on the night of the incident and believes they may have seen anything suspicious.
"The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation."