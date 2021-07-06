Duncan Browne death: Murder inquiry after assaulted man dies
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was attacked and suffered a cardiac arrest minutes later, police said.
Duncan Browne, 23, died on Monday night after he was assaulted in Hanover Street in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Sunday.
Merseyside Police said they believe three attackers fled in a Hackney cab.
Relatives described Mr Browne, of Kirkby, as a "hard-working" man who had wanted to become a firefighter.
A 37-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He had earlier been held on suspicion of assault but the charge was changed after Mr Browne died.
Police said the victim collapsed after an "altercation" outside City Buffet restaurant in which he was allegedly punched.
North West Ambulance Service called the police after Mr Browne suffered a cardiac arrest 11 minutes later, officers said.
His family have issued an appeal for information in a bid to "get justice for our Duncan".
They said: "Duncan was a hard-working boy from a loving and compassionate family who had ambitions to be a firefighter to serve his community.
"If anyone knows anything that can help identify the cowards who took Duncan's life, please do the right and just thing and let the police know."
