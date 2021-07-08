Duncan Browne death: Family wants 'true justice' for grandson
- Published
The family of a man who died after being attacked during a night out watching an England football match have vowed to seek "true justice" for him.
Duncan Browne died a day after he was assaulted in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Sunday.
The 23-year-old from Kirkby suffered a cardiac arrest minutes after the attack in which he was allegedly punched while waiting for a taxi, police said.
His grandfather John Browne said he was "a nice fun-loving guy".
A 37-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of murder while detectives are still looking for two other men.
Mr Browne said: "He was a mad Everton fan. His dad named him after Duncan Ferguson.
"He was a nice fun-loving guy and he went out to watch a football match one night and never come home.
"England on last night and he would have been made up.
"We want true justice for our Duncan. And if anyone in our lovely city can help us out, as a family we would be very obliged."
Merseyside Police said the attack lasted for a "matter of seconds".
They believe three attackers then fled in a Hackney cab.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk