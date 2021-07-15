Battery-powered trains part of Merseyrail expansion plan
Battery-powered trains have been tested as part of plans to expand Liverpool City Region's rail network.
Seven of Merseyrail's new fleet of trains have been fitted with batteries which enable them to operate on tracks without a third electrified rail.
This capability means they could eventually provide a direct service from as far as Preston and Wrexham.
The dual-powered trains will initially run on services to a planned new station at Headbolt Lane in Kirkby.
Liverpool City Region (LCR) mayor Steve Rotheram said he planned to extend the network "so it reaches communities right across our city region and beyond".
Tests during four weeks of trials showed battery-powered trains had a range of up to 20 miles on a single charge.
Battery technology makes it more affordable to expand later to the Baltic Triangle, Woodchurch in Wirral, and Carr Mill in St Helens, an LCR spokesman said.
The trains also use "up to 30% less energy than the existing fleet", he added.
Mr Rotheram said the trains were a "massive part" of his quest to build an integrated, London-style transport network.
He said: "Our region deserves what London has had for years; a transport system that is affordable, reliable and easy for people to get about."
The new fleet of 52 Class 777 trains will be publicly owned by the city region as part of a £500m investment in the Merseyrail network.
They are the first in the UK to include sliding steps to help those with wheelchairs or prams get on board.
The trains have been part of a long-running dispute between Merseyrail and the RMT over the role of guards, which led to a series of strikes.
