St Helens fire: Four rescued through bedroom window
- Published
Four people have been rescued from a house fire in St Helens.
The kitchen was well alight when firefighters arrived at the property in Truro Close at about 01:45 BST.
A ladder was used to bring all four down to safety through a rear bedroom window. None of them were injured.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze is thought to have been started by an electrical fault. A spokesman stressed the importance of working smoke alarms.
Station Manager Wayne Woods said: "Whilst the actions of firefighters and fire control ultimately saved this family, the presence of working smoke alarms in the property was instrumental.
"Had they not given the family early warning to the fire, this incident could have had a very different ending."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk