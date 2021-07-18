St Helens' rugby victories to be marked with parade
- Published
An open-top bus parade will be held in St Helens after its men and women's rugby teams won the Challenge Cup.
People have been asked to "avoid crowds" and socially distance during the event on Monday.
The council has asked people attending to take a lateral flow test before the parade, which starts at 18:00 BST.
St Helens Borough Council leader David Baines said it would be "one of the most high-profile events" in the area since the pandemic.
"It's only right that this achievement for the club is recognised with an open-top bus parade, and with most national restrictions ending on Monday, it's perfect timing."
On Saturday, the men's team won the Challenge Cup for the first time in 13 years as they overturned a half-time deficit to beat Castleford 26-12 at London's Wembley Stadium.
In June, St Helens won the Women's Challenge Cup for the first time as they crushed York City Knights 34-6.
Mike Rush, chief executive of Saints, said: "We are hugely proud to be able to parade both of the Challenge Cup trophies together around the town.
"The support of our loyal fans is what drives us to continue to be successful and win trophies and we hope all fans can enjoy and savour the occasion."