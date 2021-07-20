BBC News

River Weaver search resumes for missing boy, 16

image captionEmergency services are using all available resources in the search for the missing teenager

A search has resumed for a missing boy who may have fallen into a river in Cheshire.

Emergency services have been scouring the River Weaver near Frodsham since about 16:00 BST on Monday.

Police, fire and ambulance teams said they were using all available resources to locate the teenager.

They also warned of the invisible, deadly dangers associated with open water after six people drowned in English lakes and rivers this weekend.

