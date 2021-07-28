Kirkby fight death: Family going 'through a living hell'
- Published
The brother of a man who died after being injured in a fight on a night out has said his family's lives have been a "living hell" since his death.
Merseyside Police said Neil Farrington was found with head injuries on Kirkby Row, Kirkby, at about 23:25 BST on 17 May and died in hospital on 21 June
A post mortem examination found the 51-year-old died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Neil Badrock, 27, of Kenbury Close, Kirby, has been charged with murder.
Appealing for anyone with information about what happened to come forward, Mr Farrington's brother Jim said "me and my family have gone through a living hell since the assault that took Neil from us".
His family added in a statement that the 51-year-old had been a "respected and highly regarded member of the Kirkby community".
A police spokesman said Mr Farrington had been in the Mainbrace pub on Whitfield Drive before his death and appealed for a man who they believe saw him there to get in touch.
Speaking after a photo of the man was released, Det Ch Insp Helen Bennett said there was no suggestion he was involved in the fight, but he "or anyone who recognises him" should contact the force "as soon as possible".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk