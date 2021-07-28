Halewood house fire: 999 caller reports lightning strike
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a house after a caller reported it had been struck by lightning.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said crews were called to the blaze on Arncliffe Road in Halewood shortly before 14:00 BST.
A MFRS spokeswoman said they found it had spread across the roof space.
She said all occupants of the house have been accounted for and two people were assessed by paramedics but did not require further medical treatment.
She added that four engines remained at the scene and a structural engineer has been called to the site.
Thunderstorms across the North West of England have also led to a fire at Trafford General Hospital in Greater Manchester and seen Manchester Originals' match against Northern Superchargers in the women's Hundred at Old Trafford being abandoned without a ball being bowled.
