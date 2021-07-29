Liverpool crash death: Suspended sentence disappoints family
- Published
A van driver's suspended sentence for causing the death of a motorcyclist does not reflect "the gravity of what happened", the man's family has said.
Reece Clarke, 20, died after colliding with John Henry's van in Liverpool on the day before his birthday in 2019.
Henry, 41, was convicted of causing death by careless driving at Liverpool Crown Court and sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.
Mr Clarke's family said the sentence had left them with "mixed feelings".
Merseyside Police said Mr Clarke's Keeway RK motorbike and Henry's Transit van crashed at the junction of Beech Lane and Cromptons Lane in Mossley Hill on 23 April 2019.
The 20-year-old was taken to hospital and died two days later.
After being found guilty, Henry, of Arundel Avenue, Sefton Park, was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
'Desperately sad'
Speaking after sentencing, Mr Clarke's family said the "loss of Reece the day before his 21st birthday was devastating and came as a huge shock to us all".
"Reece was a kind, loving boy who was hard-working and had never done anything wrong," they said.
They said they had "endured a four-day trial, during which we had to relive every detail of the horror of that day".
"No mother should ever have to lose their son, or have to stand up in Crown Court and read a victim personal statement about their loss," they added.
"So today, as we listened to the sentence given to the driver of the van who caused Reece's death, we had mixed feelings.
"We appreciate that no sentence would ever bring Reece back to us nor would it compensate for our loss, but would have preferred a sentence that reflected the gravity of what had happened."
Insp Stuart McIver said it has been "a desperately sad case"
"No sentence will ever bring Reece back but hopefully the conclusion of this court case will give the family some sort of closure and allow them to finally move on with their lives," he added.