Drug dealer's wife who led lavish lifestyle jailed
- Published
A woman who "reaped the rewards" of a lavish lifestyle funded by drug dealing has been jailed.
Ellie Tobin spent thousands of pounds on luxury holidays to Dubai, Rolex watches and designer clothes but was living "well above her means", police said.
The 35-year-old, of Widnes, was sentenced to nine months after admitting possessing criminal property.
Her two accomplices received suspended sentences at Liverpool Crown Court.
All three also drove expensive cars and lived in new-build properties, Cheshire Police said.
Tobin, also known as Helen Hartley, her mother Ann Hartley, 62, and Kathryn Walker, 36, were assisting family members who ran an organised crime group by moving thousands of pounds into numerous bank accounts.
The ringleaders, brothers Alan and John Tobin, ran a criminal organisation until detectives arrested them in September.
In April, Alan was jailed for 20 years while his brother was sentenced to 19 years and eight months.
Tobin, who was married to Alan, spent £120,000 to £150,000 of money profited from his supply of cocaine.
Bank statements showed £29,000 of the money was spent on luxurious holidays abroad, flights and hotels to Dubai, Thailand, Ibiza, Norway and a cruise in the Caribbean, as well as £6,000 on designer items and jewellery.
Hartley's bank account showed £97,000 was paid into her account from January 2016 to April 2018, which police said was profited from the wholesale supply of cocaine.
The court heard that Walker, of Liverpool, was John Tobin's partner.
Her bank account was used to deposit nearly £157,000 of cash from January 2016 to January 2020.
Records showed she paid £830 each month for a rental property, however there was no evidence of employment wages.
Sentences
- Ellie Tobin, of Regency Park, was jailed for nine months after pleading guilty to possessing criminal property
- Ann Hartley, also of Regency Park, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to possessing criminal property
- Kathryn Walker, of Chamomile Close, admitted to two counts of possessing criminal property and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years
Det Insp Rob Balfour said the three women "knew where the money was coming from and they took full advantage of it by spending it on lavish holidays and goods".
"Money and greed are the driving force of organised crime," he said.
"They reaped the rewards of the organised crime group, led by family members who were making their money from their extensive drug dealing all over the UK."