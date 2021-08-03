St Helens murder arrest after man stabbed to death
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death in St Helens.
Merseyside Police said the victim, who was in his 30s, was found in a property on North Road at about 22:50 BST on Monday.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been formally identified.
Police said his next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.
Det Insp Jenny Beck, of Merseyside Police, said: "The investigation is in the very early stages.
"We are carrying out a number of witness and CCTV inquiries to establish what has taken place."
