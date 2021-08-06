Police investigation after Wirral cafe destroyed by fire
- Published
A fire that caused severe damage to a cafe is being investigated by police.
Six appliances were called to the blaze at a cafe inside a Premier Convenience Store in New Ferry, Wirral, at about 00:05 BST.
No-one was injured and the fire was quickly brought under control, said Merseyside Fire and Rescue.
A joint investigation between the fire service and Merseyside Police is underway to establish the cause.
Fire station manager Alun Evans said crews had worked quickly to prevent the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings.
Road closures are in place and police have advised people to avoid the area.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.