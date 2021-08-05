Liverpool add Hillsborough's 97th victim to Anfield memorial
The name of the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster will be added to Liverpool's memorial at Anfield, the club has said.
Andrew Devine died on 27 July, 32 years after being hurt in a crush at an FA Cup semi-final in 1989 that led to 96 other deaths.
A coroner concluded the 55-year-old was the disaster's "97th fatality" and he was unlawfully killed.
The club said it would also hold a minute's silence for Mr Devine.
The tribute will take place ahead of Liverpool's opening home game in the Premier League against Burnley on Saturday 21 August.
A special mosaic will also be displayed on the Kop, which will feature the Eternal Flames with the number 97, the club said.
It also plans to update emblems, including on the back of player's shirts, from 96 to 97.
However the club said it would not be possible to change them in time for the new football season.
Mr Devine had continued to attend matches at Anfield, while he had been supported at home by his family and a team of carers.
In 2016, an inquest jury ruled 96 Liverpool fans had been unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster.
Until Mr Devine's death, the last of the victims had been Tony Bland, who was left severely brain damaged by the crush at the stadium but lived until 1993.