Julie Finley: Mother of 1994 murder victim 'wants justice'
- Published
The mother of a woman who was murdered 27 years ago says she wants to see "justice delivered".
Julie Finley, 23, was last seen in Liverpool on 5 August 1994 and her body was found the next day in a field in St Helens.
A £10,000 reward is being offered for information that could help solve her murder.
Ms Finley's mother Pat said: "I want to see justice while I'm still alive and see somebody pay for what they did."
The Crimestoppers charity said Ms Finley was last seen at the back of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital talking to a man aged in his 20s or 30s.
Her naked body was found the following day near the Wheatsheaf Hotel in Rainford.
Ms Finley would have been 50 years old on 1 August.
Her mother said: "Who knows how her life would have turned out had she not been taken from us?
"Julie's dad has now passed away and he went to his grave having never seen justice delivered."
Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, which is offering the reward for information leading to a conviction of those responsible for Ms Finley's death, said: "Someone will know who was responsible".
"Julie's family remain desperate for answers," he added.
"You owe it to Julie's loving family to do the right thing. Now's the time to speak up anonymously and tell us what you know."