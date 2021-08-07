Adam Ellison: Reward upped to £24k to catch stab victim's killer
- Published
A reward of £24,000 is being offered to find the killer of a trainee supermarket worker after local people donated money.
Adam Ellison died in hospital hours after being stabbed in the neck in Prescot, Merseyside, in November 2017.
The 29-year-old was attacked after becoming involved in an argument with people on a motorbike.
A £10,000 reward was offered by police in August 2020 but that has now been increased after a "community donation".
Merseyside Police said the suspects rode off from Market Place in the direction of a Tesco supermarket as friends and passers-by went to Mr Ellison's aid.
'Senseless killing'
Several people were arrested after the stabbing on 4 November prompted a murder inquiry but no-one has ever been charged.
Det Ch Insp Cath Haggerty said she hoped the increased reward would be "the incentive needed" for people to come forward with information.
"In November it will be four years since Adam's senseless killing and his family have still not got the answers that they deserve," she said.
She said Mr Ellison's killer did not deserve to still be walking the streets, adding: "I am sure that anyone with a family, and in particular a son, will understand the family's pain and agree that this person needs to be brought to justice for what they have done."
Police are offering the reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to a charge and conviction.
