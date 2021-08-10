'Preserved human remains' found in jar by builders in Toxteth
- Published
A jar containing "preserved human remains" has been found by builders working at an unoccupied house in Liverpool, police have said.
Merseyside Police said officers were called to a "report of suspicious circumstances" on Wordsworth Street in Toxteth at about 12:10 BST on Tuesday.
A spokesman said the "provenance and age" of the remains was as yet unknown.
The house, which is close to Toxteth Park Cemetery, has been cordoned off to allow investigations to be carried out.
