Royal Liverpool Hospital unveils plans for new entrance
- Published
Plans have been unveiled for a special podium entrance at the planned new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.
The podium will provide easier access for patients and minimise traffic problems around the new hospital site.
Subject to approval, work will begin in January 2022 and is expected to be completed in the summer.
Liverpool University Hospitals chief executive Steve Warburton said the move would "better suit current and future patient needs."
He added: "Clatterbridge Cancer Centre is now open and there has been significant progress on the development of the Knowledge Quarter, bringing increased footfall and traffic to the area.
"So it made sense to bring forward the planned development of the podium, ahead of the opening of the new hospital."
The podium entrance was originally part of the long term plans for the new hospital campus, but lengthy delays in the £335m project have allowed this stage of the development to be brought forward.
Construction of the new hospital was originally due to be completed in 2017, and may eventually cost more than £1bn.
The 646-bed facility was already behind schedule when Carillion, the company building it, collapsed in 2018.