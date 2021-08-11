Ellesmere Port crash: Speeding driver jailed for killing friend
- Published
A speeding driver who killed his friend and seriously injured another man in a crash has been jailed for six years.
Cheshire Police said Kelvin Davies lost control while driving at up to 70mph on a road with a 40mph limit in Cheshire and hit a car in December 2019.
His passenger Kieran Lloyd, 18, died at the scene and the other car's driver suffered life-changing injuries.
Davies, 22, pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving at Chester Crown Court.
A force spokesman said witnesses saw Davies, of Irvings Crescent in Saltney, revving his engine and dangerously overtaking other vehicles in the minutes before the crash on the A41 Chester Road in Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port.
'No regard'
He said it was estimated the car was travelling at between 60mph and 70mph as he weaved between other vehicles on the road at about 21:00 GMT on 19 December 2019.
Davies ignored the road markings and "instead created his own lane, driving in the middle of the road", the spokesman said.
As he approached the traffic lights at Hourd Way, he pulled out from a row of traffic and speed off through the junction, before losing control of his car and spinning on to the opposite side of the road, hitting another vehicle and seriously injuring the 40-year-old man driving it.
Davies, who spent months in hospital after suffering life-changing injuries, was also banned from driving for five years.
Speaking after sentencing, PC Jim Roger said Davies had had "no regard for anyone else on the road".
"One witness even recalled saying 'he won't live long driving like that' as they watched Davies speed past them," he said.
"Little did they know what would happen next."