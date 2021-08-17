Dawn Butler: Man sentenced for sending MP offensive message
- Published
A man who admitted sending an offensive message to MP Dawn Butler has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Stephen Brotherton, 70, of Warrington, sent the message to the Labour MP for Brent Central on 7 June 2020, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
He was later charged with sending an electronic message that is grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.
Brotherton was given a six-week sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Appearing at Warrington Magistrates' Court, he was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.