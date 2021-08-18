Covid: HMP Altcourse inmate, 70, not told to shield before death
A 70-year-old prisoner who died from Covid was not given enough advice about shielding in jail, a review has found.
William Unsworth, who had underlying health conditions, became ill at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool and died on 14 February.
Inspectors said it was a concern there was not a "greater awareness" about Unsworth's health despite three prisoners dying from the virus in 2020.
Prison operator G4S said it had "implemented outcomes" from the report.
Unsworth was jailed for taking drugs into a prison in September 2020.
He had chronic kidney disease among other health complications, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman said.
He was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid on 9 February, and died five days later.
'Lack of assessment'
An inquest found his chronic kidney disease contributed to, but did not cause his death.
A clinical reviewer said Unsworth, in most instances, received "the standard of care was what to be expected".
However, the report found there was a "lack of assessment" of Unsworth's risk to the virus and he was not advised to shield.
The report said prisoners at high-risk from Covid should have been spoken to individually.
It was the fourth time inspectors found a poor clinical record surrounding a death at the Category B prison, which houses 1,164 men.
The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman concluded it was "not acceptable" and "robust action" was needed to improve the situation.
A spokesman for G4S said: "The wellbeing of everyone at HMP Altcourse is our top priority.
"While we do provide information about Covid safety and shielding, we acknowledge the findings of this report and have implemented the learning outcomes from it."