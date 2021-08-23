BBC News

Southport stabbing: Three boys arrested after man attacked

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe man was attacked on Scarisbrick Avenue near Chop House rock bar

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man outside a nightclub in Merseyside.

Police said man was attacked on Scarisbrick Avenue near Chop House rock bar in Southport at about 01:40 BST.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested after being detained by door staff. A third boy, aged 16, was arrested a short time later on the promenade.

The victim was taken to hospital with knife wounds and remains in a stable condition.

