Man dies after being struck by car in St Helens

Published
image captionThe man, aged in his 30s, died in hospital after being struck on East Lancashire Road

A man has died after being struck by a car in Merseyside.

It happened at about 17:30 BST on Monday on East Lancashire Road near Haydock Island in St Helens, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services attended and the man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and to assist police with their inquiries. Witnesses have been asked to contact the force.

