Vera Anderson: 'Smallest detail' may help solve 1991 Penketh murder case
- Published
Anyone with even "the smallest detail" about the death of a woman who was found with her throat cut in her car 30 years ago should come forward to give her family "closure", police have said.
Veronica Anderson, known as Vera, was found in Penketh, near Warrington, in the early hours of 25 August 1991.
The 42-year-old had left her home in Widnes on the previous evening after receiving a call, Cheshire Police said.
Det Insp Adam Waller said someone "must know what happened that day".
Ms Anderson left her home in Hadfield Close at about 22:10 BST, asking a neighbour to take care of her six-year-old son as she left.
'Devastated'
Her body was found in her blue Cortina off Tannery Lane in Penketh shortly after 03:00 BST the next morning.
Her throat had been cut and a blood-stained glove and a length of sash cord had been left behind.
A force spokesman said that despite a murder inquiry and appeals offering a reward for information, her killer has never been traced and the person who called her had not been identified.
Appealing for information, Det Insp Waller said the "smallest detail may help us in bringing justice for Vera and her family".
"Someone must know what happened that day," he said.
"Vera's family have been left devastated by her death and have had to live with what happened since 1991.
"The family have never received closure from Vera's death."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk