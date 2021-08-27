Liverpool man in Afghanistan rescue bid says no escape now
A man who travelled from the UK to Afghanistan 10 days ago to help his wife and children flee the country said they have "no chance" of escaping now.
The taxi driver, who the BBC is calling Ahmed to protect his identity, travelled from Liverpool as the Taliban seized control of the country.
It comes as the UK said it was drawing a close to its evacuations in Kabul.
Ahmed said he and his family have now left the airport area as it was too dangerous after a deadly bomb blast.
He said he was close to Thursday's two bombs near Kabul Airport which killed at least 90 people and injured more than 150 as civilians continued to seek to escape on flights.
The 30-year-old told BBC North West Tonight he "will never forget" the devastation or the sights of the victims after the blasts.
Ahmed has British citizenship while his wife and children are Afghan citizens and live there.
When asked if he thought they would get out of the country, he replied: "Who can do this?
"We have all been trying to get away from there but there is no chance."
Ahmed's MP Kim Johnson said: "They're in a very desperate situation.
"My constituent left the safety of Liverpool to go and try and rescue his family."
The Liverpool Riverside Labour MP said: "From what I have heard there's very little that can be done to help people outside the perimeter of [Kabul] airport."
She called on the government to provide safe routes out of the country for people like Ahmed.
The Foreign Office said they were aware of his case.