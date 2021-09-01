Runcorn drug dealers sent cannabis packages around UK
- Published
A man and woman who posted dozens of packages of cannabis to people around the UK have been sentenced after Royal Mail raised the alarm.
Staff at a sorting office in Runcorn, Cheshire, spotted 44 packages containing the drug last year.
They alerted police and officers seized more than 300 bags of cannabis with a street value of up to £11,420.
The drugs were later linked to Michael Donnelly and Leanne Hughes, who were arrested.
Donnelly, 45, was jailed for 14 months and Hughes, 41, was sentenced to four months, suspended for two years at Chester Crown Court.
The pair, who lived in Runcorn and Allerton respectively, both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.
Police said when officers went to the sorting office on 17 June 2020 all the suspicious parcels flagged up by staff were found to contain cannabis.
They went on to recover a total of 326 individual bags of cannabis destined for homes across the country.
Officers later raided Donnelly's home and discovered further evidence linking the pair.
PC Simon Gibson said following the 25 August sentencing: "Donnelly and Hughes thought that by posting the drugs they'd be able to evade justice.
"But thanks to the strength of the evidence we were able to gather they were left with no option but to plead guilty."