Boss of Liverpool hospital trust steps down after A&E warning
- Published
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust's chief executive is stepping down a week after the health watchdog raised concerns over patient safety.
The Care Quality Commission criticised long waits in emergency departments at the trust's Aintree and the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.
Steve Warburton led Aintree Hospital for four years before its merger with Royal Liverpool in 2019.
The trust said Sir David Dalton will take over as the interim leader.
An internal email from bosses at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, seen by BBC North West Tonight, revealed a snap inspection in July which looked at the emergency departments and surgical wards and theatres found a problem with the flow of patients.
The trust said in response its absolute priority was patient safety.
