England fan admits abusing players after Euro 2020 loss
A football fan who blamed three black England players for the Euro 2020 final defeat in a racist social media post has admitted abusing the stars.
Scott McCluskey, 43, posted the comments on Facebook shortly after the penalty shoot-out loss to Italy.
Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho all missed penalties.
McCluskey, of Runcorn, Cheshire, admitted sending an offensive or abusive message by a public communication network.
District Judge Nicholas Sanders ordered an urgent probation report and said the offence might warrant a "deterrent" sentence.
Rashford, Saka and Sancho were all targeted with racist abuse on social media after the final, prompting a widespread debate about racism in both football and society.
Warrington Magistrates' Court heard McCluskey posted a racially offensive term about the three footballers online after England's defeat on 11 July.
He also blamed the "ethnic players" for the team's exit from the tournament and added "unlucky England".
Simon Green, prosecuting, told the court McCluskey's Facebook post was met with "condemnation and outrage" and was reported by someone who had themselves been affected by racism.
McCluskey, of Blyth Close, claimed he had posted the message to make people laugh, saying "it was a joke" and later deleting the post, but it was reported to Cheshire Police.
District Judge Sanders said: "The reality is these posts were sadly widespread and attracted national condemnation, rightly - grossly offensive.
"It is something that is revolting. Nobody should abuse anyone for the colour of their skin, to do so against three young men, clearly doing their very best for their country, is frankly sickening."
McCluskey was released on bail but was told to remain within the court buildings ahead of his sentencing later.
