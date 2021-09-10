Southport death: Man charged with murdering mother, 82
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering his 82-year-old mother who was found dead at a house.
Rose-Marie Tinton was found by officers at a house in Folkestone Road, Southport, on 29 January, Merseyside Police said.
Her son Andrew Tinton, 54, formerly of Folkestone Road, has been charged with her murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court on 1 October.
