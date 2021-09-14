Change Liverpool: Online appeal launched to help rough sleepers
- Published
People in Liverpool are being urged not to give cash to rough sleepers and instead donate money to an online fund in a campaign to tackle homelessness.
Change Liverpool is a multi-agency support network set up to help rough sleepers across Liverpool City Region.
The city council and housing charities Crisis and the Whitechapel Centre are among the partners backing the scheme.
At its launch at Liverpool Parish Church, Rev Crispin Pailing said grants would help people stay off the streets.
Other partners backing the campaign include Liverpool BID Company and the Community Foundation for Merseyside.
'Desperate need'
Mr Pailing, the rector of Liverpool, said: "We all know what it is like to walk down the street and have someone who often looks in desperate need ask us for money.
"I've often struggled with what is the right thing to do.
"Two pounds to someone sitting on a step keeps them on that step; two pounds into a huge fund could be their way off that step.
"That fund could be used to provide money for job interviews or help them get into a home and the support that is needed."
A former gas engineer, who said he spent six years begging on the city's streets after his life fell apart due to alcoholism, has helped launch the appeal.
Jay Keenan, 46, said the fund was a far better way to help rough sleepers than giving small change to people on the street.
"Change Liverpool is the right approach," said Mr Keenan, who now works for Transforming Choice, an addiction support charity in Liverpool.
He added: "We think giving money, food or a blanket to someone suffering on the street is helping them. It's not. You're just keeping them there.
"It's a basic human instinct to help but although you may feel better, in the long term all you are really doing is helping to slowly kill them by keeping that person on the streets."