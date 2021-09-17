Liverpool fireplace fall: Dad's warning as girl, 6, left in coma
A father has warned people to check their fireplaces are secure after his six-year-old daughter was critically injured when one fell on top of her.
Alexa-Leigh was playing in their home in Norris Green, Liverpool when the marble feature collapsed, her father Kieran Blakemore said.
"Please make sure it is bolted to the wall or get rid. I wouldn't want this to happen to anyone else," he added.
Alexa-Leigh suffered head injuries and remains in a coma in hospital.
The six-year-old's mother was having a bath when the fireplace fell, Mr Blakemore said.
He was feeding their newborn baby at the time, while Alexa-Leigh was playing.
'So heavy'
"There was a big bang and the fireplace had come away from the wall. I could barely lift it, it was so heavy," he said.
Mr Blakemore said his daughter's injuries included a fractured skull and eye socket as well as bleeding on the brain.
He praised the "incredible support" the family had received for their "little fighter" who her mother Richelle Williams, 27, described as a "girly girl but [she] loves Thai boxing".
He said: "Norris Green has a reputation but the community has been absolutely amazing."
The 32-year-old said banners and posters had appeared around the neighbourhood bearing the hashtag #prayforalexa.
Mr Blakemore urged people to check their fireplaces were fixed to the wall securely.
"I thought this had just happened to our princess but I have seen so many messages online since," he said.
The North West Ambulance Service confirmed it had attended the house on Friday evening.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "Enquiries remain ongoing and we are linking in with the Health and Safety Executive as we work to establish what has taken place."