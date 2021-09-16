Steven Bennett: Ex-footballer lorry driver jailed for fatal crash
A former footballer who was using his mobile phone when he crashed an HGV into a queue of vehicles and killed a couple has been jailed.
Steven Bennett, who played for Barnsley, was working as a lorry driver when he caused a seven-vehicle pile-up on the M56 in Cheshire.
Toyota driver Angela Wong and her husband Richard died in the collision.
Bennett, 29, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for five years at Chester Crown Court.
The court heard he had been repeatedly handling his phone and plugging and unplugging a charger at the time.
Mr and Mrs Wong, who had been married for 37 years, were returning to their Manchester home on 19 September 2019 from Wales, where they had been on a caravan break to celebrate their recent retirement.
As they approached Junction 9 of the eastbound carriageway, near Lymm, they joined a queue at the exit for the M6.
Bennett, who was travelling behind the couple, had a clear view of the traffic ahead for at least 20 seconds, police said.
He initially told police that he had been distracted by a bird flying past his windscreen.
Bennett, who was driving a 10-tonne lorry, then crashed into Mr and Mrs Wong's car at a speed of about 50mph (80kmh).
Mrs Wong, 56, died immediately while her 62-year-old husband died three days later in hospital.
Four other people were injured in the ensuing pile-up
Bennett initially denied the charge but pleaded guilty before the start of his trial on 9 August.
'Devoted couple'
Mr and Mrs Wong's daughter Charlotte told the court: "I am a different person to the one I was before 19th September 2019, the day my parents were ripped from my life, my heart and my future.
"To quantify their loss is like trying to quantify the size of the black hole, it is endless and bleak.
"The pain I feel every day is like carrying a weight that never eases."
The couple, who had two children and two grandchildren, were described as a "devoted couple with lots of family and friends" by prosecutor Victoria Colvin.
Sgt Andrew Dennison, of Cheshire Police, said: "This need to use his phone whilst driving has cost Steven Bennett his liberty and Angela and Richard their life."
Ex-striker Bennett made four appearances for Barnsley in the 2010-11 season of their Football League Championship campaign, before leaving to feature for several non-league clubs.
He was also banned from driving for four years and must complete an extended test before he can return to the road.