Widnes crash: Pedestrian dies after car collision
A 23-year-old man who was hit by a car has died, according to police.
The victim was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa in Cronton Road, Widnes, just before midnight, a Cheshire Police spokesperson said.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died a short time later.
Police said no arrests have been made and the driver has not been injured. They are appealing for anyone with information and dashcam footage to contact them.
