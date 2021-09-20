Knowsley crash: Driver jailed for killing bike passenger
- Published
A driver who killed a pillion passenger on a scrambler bike in a crash has been jailed for 20 months.
Patrick Conway, 22, was on the bike when it was hit by a Vauxhall Astra in Stockbridge Village, Knowsley, on 20 April 2020.
He was taken to hospital and died a few days later, Merseyside Police said.
Oliver Christian, 29, of Kerrington Road in Huyton, was convicted of causing death by careless driving and jailed at Liverpool Crown Court.
Det Ch Insp Craig Sumner said: "This has obviously been a devastating time for the family and friends of Patrick Conway and this incident really affected the community in Huyton.
"Oliver Christian is now behind bars where he belongs and hopefully today's court result will give Patrick's family some closure and hopefully help them to move on with their lives."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk