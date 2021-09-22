Liverpool murder arrest after man's body found in alley
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in an alley.
The man's body was found at about 13:00 BST between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street in Kirkdale, Liverpool, Merseyside Police said.
The force said it was working to formally identify the man and notify his next of kin.
A 22-year-old man from Kirkdale was being held in custody for questioning, it added.
Officers are checking CCTV and carrying out house-to-house and forensic inquiries in the area as part of the investigation.
"We are in the early stages of our investigation into the death of a man in Kirkdale this afternoon and we would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward," Det Insp Jennie Beck said.
