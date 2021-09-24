Liverpool alley death: Further murder arrests after body found
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in an alley.
James Richards, 33, from Liverpool, was discovered at about 13:00 BST between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street in Kirkdale, Merseyside Police said.
The arrest of the pair, both 32, follows that of a 22-year-old man from Kirkdale, who the force said remains in custody.
The woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
