Liverpool alley death: Further murder arrests after body found

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in an alley.

James Richards, 33, from Liverpool, was discovered at about 13:00 BST between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street in Kirkdale, Merseyside Police said.

The arrest of the pair, both 32, follows that of a 22-year-old man from Kirkdale, who the force said remains in custody.

The woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

