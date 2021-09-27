Liverpool fire: Major scrap yard blaze extinguished
- Published
A major fire in a scrap yard has been extinguished by firefighters.
Fifteen fire engines attended the blaze at S Norton in Bankhall Street, Kirkdale, Liverpool which began at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.
Flames spread to the main building, which engulfed about 150 scrap cars and caused huge plumes of smoke.
Crews from Merseyside, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cheshire helped fight the blaze, which was put out at about 04:00.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had "worked extremely hard in difficult conditions".
Residents and nearby firms had been told to keep windows and doors closed and people were asked to avoid the area.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.