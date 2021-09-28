Liverpool alley death: James Richards' family left 'shattered'
The family of a man found dead in a Liverpool alley have said they have been left "shattered".
The body of James Richards, who was 33, was discovered on 22 September between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street in Kirkdale.
Merseyside Police has arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of murder.
In a tribute, Mr Richards' loved ones said: "A huge hole has been torn in our family. One of our precious ones has been cut down in his prime."
They described him as "brave, loyal, loving and generous".
The statement added: "For just 33 years he brightened our lives and occasionally had our hearts in our mouths, his loss has shattered us all.
"Rest gently our beautiful, bold boy."
